Nov. 4 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 2

5:33 p.m.: Lidarrin K. Grant, 25, of the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Kentucky Avenue on a charge of second degree property damage. On Nov. 1, a victim reported damage to an apartment building shot with paintballs. Officers identified a suspect, Grant, who was located Nov. 2 and arrested.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

