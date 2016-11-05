Nov. 5 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 2

6:15 p.m.: Justin Wayne Cochran, 30, no address given, was arrested near the intersection of South Osage Avenue and West Seventh Street on charges of parole violation warrant and resisting arrest. An officer on patrol saw a known male and ran his information, learning he had a warrant. The officer attempted to make contact and the male ran. After a short foot pursuit, the man was caught and taken into custody.

6:50 p.m.: Christopher L. Hill, 34, of the 1500 block of Crestview Drive, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Third Street on charges of first degree tampering with a vehicle, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a concealable weapon, possession of an imitation controlled substance, felony possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property. An officer on patrol near the intersection of South Engineer and East Third Street saw two males yelling at each other. The officer ran the license plate of the vehicle the suspect was sitting in and it came back as a vehicle reported stolen Oct. 22. A search of the vehicle resulted in a loaded weapon under the driver’s seat, which came back as reported stolen by a different person Oct. 23. The search also resulted in marijuana, controlled substances and other illegal weapons. The argument was only verbal so the second male was released without charges.

10:26 p.m.: Billy Joe Hill, 38, of the 900 block of East 15th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Ninth Street and South Hancock Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 3

3:08 a.m.: Daniel Fitzgerald, 18, of Cole Camp, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1600 block of South Harrison Avenue for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer observed a vehicle parked at a closed business occupied by two people. The officer made contact to see what they were doing and an investigation revealed one subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

6:47 p.m.: Angelica M. Bougher, 20, of the 1100 block of East 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Warren Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

7:38 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Brown, 37, of the 1400 block of West Broadway Boulevard, was arrested in the 100 block of East Main Street on charges of first degree burglary and third degree assault. An officer responded to a report of a burglary. The victim said the suspect forced her way into the victim’s residence and business. The victim said there was a physical altercation, during which the suspect hit the victim four to five times on the head. Both had lacerations on their arms from a window that was broken. The suspect was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center before being taken to the Pettis County Jail.

9:19 p.m.: Skiler Marie Holbert, 29, of the 2000 block of East 15th Street, was arrested in the 600 block of East 14th Street on charges of first degree trespassing and resisting arrest. An officer responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department for a report of a disturbance. Hospital staff said a female was trying to leave without getting the IV taken out of her arm. After a brief struggle, the IV was removed and the female was told to leave. After repeated commands to leave and the female now refusing, she was placed into custody.

10:30 p.m.: Ahmad Jamal Dupree, 24, of the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Ninth Street and South Warren Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 4

11:31 p.m.: Tamara Kay Henderson, 35, of the 900 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested near the intersection of North Engineer Avenue and East Howard Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Oct. 28

8:10 a.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported wrecked and left near a business in the 100 block of North Missouri Avenue. The black Ford Explorer was reported stolen about 30 minutes prior to its discovery. The vehicle side-swiped a utility pole in the area, causing a power outage at 107 N. Missouri Ave.

Oct. 31

10:56 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of West Fourth Street. The victim said a suspect shot her in the neck with a paintball gun and the victim had a red mark on her neck. A witness said the suspect was a passenger in a newer model Kia and that another resident’s vehicle was also shot.

Nov. 2

6:31 a.m.: A victim reported someone broke into their vehicle overnight in the 2100 block of South Missouri Avenue. They did not notice anything damaged or missing.

6:50 a.m.: Three vehicles at the same residence in the 2100 block of South Missouri Avenue were reported gone through. Prescription pills and a hunting knife were reported stolen.

7:26 a.m.: A victim reported that overnight someone rummaged through their vehicle parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Brentwood Avenue. Medication and change were taken. The victim said they believed the vehicle was locked.

7:58 a.m.: A victim reported a loaded silver-over-black .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a couple dollars in bills and change were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the 3100 block of South Stewart Avenue. Estimated total of stolen items is $500.

9:43 p.m.: An officer from the Osceola Police Department reported a suspect for child abuse in the Sedalia city limits. The victim has bruises from his chin to his legs that were not there before spending time with the suspect.

Nov. 3

9:25 a.m.: An employee allegedly stole an iPad from a customer at a business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The business called the victim to let her know she left her iPad at the store Nov. 2. The item was taken Nov. 3.

11:44 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of domestic disturbance in the 500 block of South Engineer Avenue. The female victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend. She sustained injuries but refused medical treatment. The suspect was not located.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Nov. 3

5:14 p.m.: Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 2800 block of Meadow Wood Drive in Sedalia.

7:14 p.m.: Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 27000 block of Worth Road in Sedalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 3

12:21 p.m.: Andy Miller, 43, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke