Nov. 7 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 4

Crystal D. Fischer, 28, of the 300 block of West 10th Street was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Street was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 5

1:23 a.m.: Jessica Julie Kay Bryant, 25, of the 1600 block of Heck Avenue in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and Heck Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, failure to register a vehicle annually with the Department of Revenue.

10:08 p.m.: Ronald A. Watson, 26 of the 1000 block of East 12th Street in Sedalia, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license and an outstanding warrant.

Incidents

A report of sexual abuse on a juvenile was taken in the 200 block of South Prospect Avenue.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 5

11:04 p.m.: Pettis County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a short pursuit of a Chrysler Town and Country van that started on U.S. Highway 50 near Missouri Avenue and ended in an alley behind the 300 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The driver left the vehicle in gear and took off running on North Kentucky Street. The passenger in the van and bystanders identified the driver as Brandon Markell who was at large Saturday evening. Deputies are seeking charges against Markell for felony driving while suspended or revoked, felony resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 35 grams.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 4

8:09 p.m.: Maria Guerrero-Gonzalez, 41, of Houstonia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of a Saline County Sheriff’s Department warrant, no valid operator’s license and lane violation.

Nov. 5

1:28 a.m.: Ray K. Eicher, 27, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road and no insurance.

2:26 a.m.: Daniel L. Yates, 20, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, no seat belt and registration violation.

4:03 a.m.: Jarrod W. Hobbs, 19, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, minor visibly intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

4:14 a.m.: Makayla M. White, 21, of Sedalia, was arrested in Johnson County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

11:05 p.m.: Evan R. Bittner, 54, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson and Nicole Cooke

