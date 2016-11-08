Nov. 8 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 2

5:33 p.m.: Lidarrin K. Grant, 25, of the 500 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arrested in the 200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, third degree assault and second degree property damage. On Oct. 31, officers responded to a report of an assault in the 300 block of West Fourth Street where a female victim reported she was shot in the neck with a paintball gun. A male victim also reported his vehicle was shot three times. The suspect was located and arrested Nov. 2.

Nov. 5

1 p.m.: Glyness D. Williams, 45, of the 200 block of East Sixth Street, was issued a municipal court summons in the 800 block of East Seventh Street for open alcohol container. An officer responded to a report of a woman supposedly urinating in the alley. The officer located a female matching the suspect description walking down the road. He made contact and noticed she had an open bottle of vodka. She was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center for Fit for Confinement since her intoxication level was so high.

Nov. 6

Christopher L. Clough, 27, no address given, was arrested in the 1100 block of East Broadway Boulevard on charges of an outstanding warrant and resisting arrest. An officer observed a subject walking near Broadway and Engineer. The officer ran the subject’s information through dispatch, which advised the officer of a possible Pettis County warrant for first degree burglary. The officer attempted to make contact with the man and told him he had a warrant. The man then ran through houses. After a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested.

11:53 p.m.: Tracy M. Bartel, 31, no address given, was arrested in the 800 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer responded to a report of an unconscious subject operating a vehicle in the Taco Bell drive thru. Once they made contact, it was discovered the driver/suspect was in possession of a controlled substance.

Incidents

Nov. 4

5:46 a.m.: A female victim reported she was assaulted in the 400 block of Buckner Court by a person known to her. When officer arrived she said she did not need medical treatment.

3:30 p.m.: Two Donald Trump campaign signs were reported stolen from the yard of a residence in the 1200 block of East 13th Street.

3:49 p.m.: A blue adult-sized 21-speed mountain bike, valued at $300, was reported stolen from where it was locked on a railing at a business in the 2000 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Nov. 5

6:55 a..m: A wallet containing a driver’s license, Social Security card and cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle at a business in the 3600 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

8:17 a.m.: Cash and a passport were reported from a vehicle at a business in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Nov. 6

1:58 a.m.: SPD received a call from Children’s Mercy Hospital reporting a sex crime in the 600 block of East 11th Street.

10:08 a.m.: A victim reported the sidewall of their car’s right rear tire was sliced while parked in the driveway of a residence in the 1200 block of East 14th Street.

Nov. 7

7:32 a.m.: An unknown person reportedly threw a brick through a glass door at a business in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street and stole $30 from the cash drawer sometime over the weekend.

7:52 a.m.: A cash register and $300 were reported stolen from a business in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue sometime over the weekend. The front door and the sign on the door were also reported destroyed.

8:06 a.m.: An unknown person reportedly threw a brick through the window at a business in the 1700 block of West Ninth Street and stole $500 and several cell phones sometime over the weekend.

11:42 a.m.: Vandalism was reported in the 3400 block of West 32nd Street. A victim reported red sauce was splattered all over the rear deck, back door and siding on the rear wall of his residence overnight. He said he knew two of his associates had very similar things happen to their residences overnight as well.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 6

2:05 p.m.: Andrew L. Carter, 32, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County on charges of speeding, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke