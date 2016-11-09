Nov. 9 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 7

11:41 p.m.: Teresa M. Cowick, 52, of the 3100 block of Oakbrook Circle, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Wagner Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Nov. 7

6:09 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot at a business in the 1800 block of West Main Street. It was later recovered by the owner near the area of Stewart and Wilkerson avenues.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

