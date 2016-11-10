Nov. 10 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Nov. 7

9:42 p.m.: A victim reported she believes a cell phone was taken out of her mailbox in the 100 block of East 13th Street and is being used by an unknown suspect.

10:46 p.m.: An orange camo Mission Cruze Bow, a black-and-purple Sypder bow case, game air rifle, Magellon GPS and prescription Ritalin were reported stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of West Main Street.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Nov. 7

9:48 a.m.: A victim in Hughesville reported her deer stand was stolen in the 20000 block of McCubbin Road.

1:33 p.m.: A residence in the 16000 block of state Route T in La Monte was reported broken into overnight and three firearms were stolen — an AR-15 rifle and two Ruger pistols, one being a semiautomatic and the other a revolver.

3:44 p.m.: Parental kidnapping and a violation of a full order of protection were reported in the 200 block of Carlene Drive in Sedalia.

9:58 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen in the 21000 block of state Route H in Sedalia. The vehicle was located. There are no suspect leads.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 8

10:55 p.m.: Brenden A. Baldwin, 20, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in a crash.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

