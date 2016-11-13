Nov. 12 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Oct. 26

4:17 p.m.: Danny W. McKernon, 33, of the 1200 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons in the 200 block of East Broadway Boulevard for public peace disturbance. An officer responded to a report of two suspects fighting in the road and one was injured. The Pettis County Ambulance District treated the injured suspect, who refused to go to the hospital. Both suspects were issued a summons.

Nov. 10

7:03 p.m.: Nathan W. Green, 25, no address given, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on charges of a warrant, possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a synthetic substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. An officer conducted a check of an occupied vehicle at a business. Investigation revealed the occupant had an active Probation and Parole warrant and was in possession of multiple controlled substances, including pills, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Incidents

Nov. 10

8:36 a.m.: A brick was reported thrown through the driver’s side front window of a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue. A tire was also reported slashed.

11:05 a.m.: A red 20-foot flatbed trailer was reported stolen sometime in the last two weeks from where it was parked on the street in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Nov. 11

12:37 a.m.: A black 2005 Dodge Durango was reported stolen from where it was parked on the street in front of a residence in the 600 block of East Ninth Street. Around 1:28 a.m., the vehicle was abandoned and recovered in the 1200 block of Liberty Park Boulevard. It was returned to the owner.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Nov. 10

9:34 a.m.: An army-green 1998 Kawasaki 300 four-wheeler was reported stolen overnight in the 14000 block of state Route B in Green Ridge.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 10

4:15 p.m.: Kaleb J. Roth, 20, of Appleton City, was arrested in Henry County on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

