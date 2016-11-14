Nov. 14 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 11

6:57 a.m.: Austin Robert Blankenship, 20, of the 300 block of South Brown Street, was arrested in the 400 block of South Kentucky Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Officers responded to a subject check and learned from dispatch the subject had three warrants, two from Pettis County and one from Cooper County. The subject was arrested and searched and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in his pockets.

11:35 p.m.: Todd Warren Brown, 49, of the 1900 block of South Stewart Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and Thompson Boulevard on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Nov. 12

1:24 a.m.: John Roger Dory, 34, of the 500 block of East 14th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 14th Street and South Ingram Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

3:56 a.m.: Rebecca Dianne Woodard, 30, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Main Street and South Kentucky Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:29 pm.: Haley Nichole Piers, 20, of Kansas City, was arrested in the 600 block of South Missouri Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in a county jail. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived they performed a computer check on the individuals involved and discovered one subject had an active Pettis County warrant for felony drug possession. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail where it was determined she had drug contraband hidden on her person.

Nov. 13

1:07 a.m.: Timothy Linell Peck, 27, of the 600 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Warren Avenue on charges of driving with a revoked license and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired temporary tags and learned the driver had a revoked license and was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Incidents

Nov. 11

9:26 a.m.: A stop sign and its post were reported missing from the intersection of Leroy Van Dyke Road and South Mitchell Avenue.

12:10 p.m.: The rear window of a SUV was reported shot by a pellet gun in the 1400 block of South Sneed Avenue. The window was destroyed and there were multiple dents from pellets around the window.

Nov. 12

11:56 a.m.: A vehicle’s passenger rear view mirror and passenger side door were reported damaged by a BB or pellet gun in the 1400 block of South Sneed Avenue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 11

1 p.m.: Michael R. Singer, 38, of Emma, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

10:55 p.m.: Tyler K. Dake, 26, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and no insurance.

Nov. 12

12:41 a.m.: Christian A. Nolasco, 31, of Gladstone, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

2:12 a.m.: Sabrina D. Jackson, 20, of Almo, Kentucky, and Ryan S. Barnhill, 22, of Providence, Kentucky, were both arrested in Saline County on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, wax and edibles) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

3:02 a.m.: John W. Goucher, 39, of Belton, was arrested in Henry County on charges of second degree drug trafficking, possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, no valid driver’s license and lane violation.

3:17 a.m.: Brytnie M. Ressel, 19, of Belton, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of second degree drug trafficking.

3:46 p.m.: Matthew W. Wallen, 33, of Columbia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering and no seat belt.

Nov. 13

2:03 a.m.: Anna M. Waterman, 47, of Overland Park, Kansas, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated, lane violation, speeding and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

