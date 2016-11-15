Nov. 15 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 13

7:08 p.m.: Michael Anthony Fernandez, 25, of the 1400 block of South Ohio Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance and when he arrived he observed a male in the process of assaulting his father.

8:17 p.m.: Jose Luis Herrera Zacarias Sr., 39, of the 500 block of West Sixth Street, was arrested near the intersection of South Vermont Avenue and West Sixth Street on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Nov. 13

12:44 p.m.: A female victim reported she left her purse in her office at work in the 1700 block of West 16th Street and when she returned 50 Hydrocodone pills were missing.

1:23 p.m.: A box of basketball, baseball and Captain Hook trading cards, a cell phone and a pair of red boots, a combined estimated value of $10,300, were reported stolen in the 800 block of East Sixth Street. The female victim said she believes she knows who the suspects are.

2:39 p.m.: A known suspect shot out the back window of a vehicle with a pellet gun in the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-11.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke