Nov. 16 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 13

4:41 a.m.: Alvin Odell Brown Jr., 54, of the 600 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested at his residence on a charge of misusing 911. Officers responded to a report of a subject having difficulty breathing. After several calls with the same complaint and finding the subject in an intoxicated state and having no medical problems, he was arrested.

10:57 p.m.: Melissa K. Withrow, 51, of the 1100 block of South Lamine Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Magnolia Street and South Moniteau Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 14

7:18 p.m.: Deigo Popo, 38, of the 700 block of West Wilkerson Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of Wilkerson Avenue and South Grand Avenue on charges of disobeying a stop sign, driver’s license required and resisting arrest. The subject resisted arrest by flight for traffic-related offenses.

8:33 p.m.: Kevin T. Mitchell, 40, of the 2800 block of Brookview Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South Massachusetts Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Incidents

Nov. 13

7:26 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

8:42 a.m.: A victim reported overnight someone cut all four tires on his vehicle, scratched both sides of the vehicle and broke the driver’s side window in the 1800 block of East Broadway Boulevard.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Nov. 12

3:14 p.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported in the 30000 block of Clair Lane in Green Ridge.

Nov. 14

7:07 a.m.: A burglary was reported in the 1400 block of North Grand Avenue in Sedalia. The victim reported several tools were stolen from their shop.

4:32 p.m.: Multiple mailboxes were reported damaged in the 32000 block of Van Dyke Road in Smithton.

6:12 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 32000 block of Van Dyke Road in Smithton.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 14

7:15 p.m.: Charles D. Johnson, 48, of Richmond, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

