Nov. 17 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 14

12:20 p.m.: Sierra P. Aman, 19, of the 300 block of McAnally Court, was issued a municipal court summons in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard for stealing. An officer responded to a report of theft at a business and the suspect admitted to stealing money from registers on several occasions while working as a cashier.

Nov. 15

1:57 p.m.: Tavares Q. Black, 37, of the 700 block of West Cooper Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Second Street and South Quincy Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer observed a suspect walking near the intersection who had an active Pettis County warrant. The officer made contact and the suspect was taken into custody. The officer then located a digital scale with residue in the suspect’s backpack. The residue was tested after the officer left the jail and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

7:04 p.m.: Timothy Paul Potter, 48, of the 300 block of Covered Bridge Road, was arrested near the intersection of East Walnut Street and North Emmet Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic narcotics. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle failing to keep to the right. While the responding officer went back to his vehicle to give information to dispatch, a back-up officer stayed with the suspect vehicle. The back-up officer said the suspect pulled an item out of his pocket and secured it in the vehicle. The responding officer had the man exit the vehicle and he searched the vehicle, finding the item. The officer then searched the whole vehicle and found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

9:30 p.m.: Jeremy Jason Sleeper, 39, of the 100 block of South Prospect Avenue, was arrested in the 800 block of East Broadway Boulevard. Officers responded to the 1600 block of East Broadway Boulevard for a report of someone stealing car parts from a business lot. The suspect had left the area but a witness provided a vehicle description. The vehicle was located in a car wash bay with one occupant. The missing parts were found in the back of the vehicle.

Incidents

Nov. 14

8:14 a.m.: A burglary was reported at a business in the 100 block of South Harding Avenue. There was forcible entry into the building and several items were missing.

1:17 p.m.: A tractor unit was reported stolen from a lot in the 3200 block of East Broadway Boulevard. A GPS inquiry revealed the truck was stationary at a truck stop in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The complainant called the Jonesboro Police Department and a subject was located inside, who was taken into custody.

Nov. 15

5:23 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard.

8:47 p.m.: A victim reported that just prior to calling the police someone shot two windows at her residence in the 1200 block of South Stewart Avenue with BB guns.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

