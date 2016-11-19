Nov. 19 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 15

11 a.m.: Devon Eugene Brown Quick, 18, of Bunceton, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on a charge of harassment. A victim reported a suspect who already shot their house with a BB gun or pellet gun chased them around a business parking lot Nov. 15 and threatened to do it again. Nov. 16, the suspect was interviewed at the SPD station and he said he only wanted to talk to the victim and that’s why he was following them.

Nov. 16

1:09 p.m.: Faustino Vasquez, 47, of the 1400 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested in the 200 block of West Second Street on charges of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and identity theft. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding in a school zone near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Park Avenue. The driver presented the officer with a Mexican identification card and dispatch could not locate the driver’s identity. He was taken to the SPD station and fingerprinting revealed a different name than the one he gave the officer.

7:58 p.m.: Benito Ubaldo Rodriguez, 42, of the 1400 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Stewart Avenue on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with no license plate light.

8:16 p.m.: Tyler James O’Connell, 22, of Smithton, was arrested near the intersection of West Ninth Street and South Osage Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana. An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that failed to use a turn signal. Investigation led to arresting the driver for possession of marijuana.

9:54 p.m.: Helen M. Semande, 19, no address given, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. A business reported a theft. The suspect was identified and found in possession of the stolen items.

Nov. 17

7:15 p.m.: Nathaniel Kimball Veale, 24, of the 3100 block of Brianna Boulevard, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West Fourth Street for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer conducted a traffic stop and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and found a marijuana pipe and a bag with marijuana crumbs inside the center console.

9:11 p.m.: Jaren William Town, 26, of the 1100 block of South Sneed Avenue, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Grand Avenue on a charge of assault. A victim reported a known suspect confronted them and threatened to commit physical violence.

Nov. 18

3:37 a.m.: Dillon Dwayne Mallonee, 22, of the 400 block of Tower Street, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Stewart Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle accident where a vehicle struck a parked car. Investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated.

Incidents

Nov. 16

9:45 a.m.: A heating stove, refrigerator, oven and wire, combined estimated value of $5,000, were reported stolen from a residence being worked on in the 1200 block of South Missouri Avenue. The back door and a window were also reported damaged, causing an estimated $1,000 in damage.

1:35 p.m.: A hit-and-run that occurred Monday afternoon was reported in the 900 block of West Seventh Street. A witness said a white Nissan Armada driven by a Hispanic male side-swiped a stone wall at a residence.

Nov. 17

9:28 a.m.: A victim reported when he arrived to work in the 600 block of North Park Avenue he noticed several vehicles had been gone through in the business’ parking lot and there appeared to be some damage to at least one vehicle. The exact damage and missing items was unknown at the time of the report since not all the victims were present.

12:22 p.m.: A victim and witness reported they were walking in the 500 block of South Kentucky Avenue when a male approached them. After they turned down his advances, he inappropriately touched the victim. The suspect has not been identified.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

