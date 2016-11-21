This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 19

4:13 a.m.: Christopher D. McKinzie, 34, of the 500 block of State Fair Boulevard in Sedalia, was arrested at the same address on a charge of domestic assault in the third degree following a domestic dispute.

1:24 a.m.: Hilda Mae Tomerlin, 18, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 2200 block of South Grand Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance and introducing the substance into a correctional facility, possession of synthetic narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a vehicle check at Katy Park after midnight.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 20

12:15 a.m.: Kendall M. Walk, 21, of Houstonia was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Nov. 18

5:41 p.m.: Alexander J. Perez, 20, of Atervilet, New York, was arrested in Saline County on charges of minor visibly intoxicated, possession of liquor by a minor and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

