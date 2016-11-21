Nov. 22 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 20

9:25 a.m.: Jamie L. Dickson, 38, of the 600 block of East 16th Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. The subjects were interviewed and an officer was told one subject was assaulted by the other. The female subject sustained a slight injury but refused medical treatment.

12:22 p.m.: Hans M. Goeth, 38, of the 2800 block of Southgate Loop, was arrested in the 600 block of South Hancock Avenue on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer was driving through a parking lot and saw a male sitting on a table behind a business that was closed. The officer made contact and observed a syringe on top of the table.

4 p.m.: Kevin Neil Richards, 34, of the 1100 block of South Harding Avenue, was arrested in the 1900 block of East Seventh Street on a charge of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim gave a vehicle description but there was no suspect. The vehicle and suspect were located later and a pursuit began. Once the pursuit ended, the suspect was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center then the Pettis County Jail.

Incidents

Nov. 18

2:10 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue.

Nov. 19

6:45 p.m.: A victim reported their vehicle was keyed “all over” in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West 16th Street. The victim estimated it will cost between $1,000 and $2,000 to repair.

Nov. 20

3:15 a.m.: Two bedroom windows were reported broken inward from the outside at a residence in the 1100 block of South Missouri Avenue.

9:23 a.m.: A business in the 800 block of East Third Street reported a window was broken.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Nov. 20

3:48 p.m.: Kevin Neil Richards was arrested in the 3000 block of East 28th Street after a short pursuit on charges of resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 20

2:37 a.m.: Tiffany M. Maxon, 29, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

