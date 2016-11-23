Nov. 23 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 17

8:32 p.m.: Villiam A. Izoita, 18, of Hughesville, was arrested near the intersection of East 17th Street and South Marvin Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, first degree trespassing and minor in possession of alcohol. An officer saw a vehicle speeding, the make a wide turn into the oncoming traffic lane. The vehicle pulled into a driveway before the officer could catch up. The suspect ran into a residence and out the back door. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was arrested.

Nov. 18

2:30 a.m.: Joseph Eugene Whitlow Jr., 40, of the 400 block of North Stewart Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of four counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle that violated two stop signs. While the officer was issuing warning tickets, a K9 officer came to the scene to conduct a sniff of the vehicle. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and he refused, eventually fleeing in the vehicle. After a short pursuit, the driver was stopped and arrested. Officers searched the area and found methamphetamine, illegal prescription pills and drug paraphernalia the driver had thrown out the window during the pursuit.

Nov. 21

3:28 p.m.: William Mike Allen Eaton II, 19, of Cole Camp, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of third degree domestic assault and felonious restraint. An officer responded to an assist agency call where an off-duty Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper had two suspects detained at gunpoint who were inside a vehicle. The trooper heard the female victim screaming for help and trying to get out of the vehicle. The victim said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, the driver. She said she tried to exit the vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light but the suspect told her to stay inside.

9:26 p.m.: Jesus Hernandez Sanchez, 34, of the 2500 block of Southwest Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of West 14th Street and South Moniteau Avenue on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle that failed to use a turn signal. The driver did not have a valid driver’s license and also had an active traffic-related Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County.

Incidents

Nov. 21

12:01 p.m.: Ten pieces of metal shelving were reported stolen from a business in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim reported an outdoor camera was also ripped off the wall.

7:10 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue while the suspect was inside the store. The vehicle was later located by the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was damaged after a pursuit with deputies ended in a pond. A suspect has not been identified.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 21

5:35 p.m.: Nila Farzamnia, 18, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (Xanax), possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_56a2a7f81834a.image_-3.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke