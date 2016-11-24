Nov. 24 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 22

7:05 p.m.: Scott C. Mather, 49, and Sheri Maxine Law, 53, both of the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue, were both issued a municipal court summons in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue for private peace disturbance. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors. The caller reported that while at her residence, two neighbors that live in the apartment below her came to her apartment and began yelling at her. During the altercation the caller claimed one of the neighbors damaged a wreath on her front door.

7:10 p.m.: Elena G. Hickman, 49, no address given, was arrested in the 300 block of South Lamine Avenue on charges of open alcohol container and loud noise. An officer was leaving the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office when he heard screaming and yelling coming from a nearby business. After an investigation, one woman was arrested for violating the loud noise ordinance and having an open alcohol container.

8:41 p.m.: Diane Kay Downs Short, 29, of the 2900 block of Monsees Drive, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1400 block of South Limit Avenue for assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance at a business. Two subjects were arguing over decisions for a child. The suspect slapped the victim. Both people reported injuries, but refused medical treatment.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Nov. 22

10:17 p.m.: Domestic assault was reported in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road in Sedalia. The incident is under investigation.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

