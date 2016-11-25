Nov. 25 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Nov. 22

8:16 p.m.: John Franken, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 and Harrison Avenue in Sedalia on charges of driving with a suspended license and two Pettis County warrants.

Nov. 24

2:12 a.m.: Henry Emmanuel Contreras Jr. was arrested at a business in the 21000 block of West U.S. Highway 50 in Sedalia on a charge of resisting arrest. Deputies initially arrested Contreras and placed him under protective custody, but as they attempted to place him into handcuffs, he started to pull away from deputies and would not let go of the cattle gate. As deputies gained control of Contreras, he continued to pull away and hold onto the gate. They were eventually able to put him in handcuffs.

Incidents

Nov. 23

11:59 a.m.: Theft was reported in the 21000 block of state Route F near Sedalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

