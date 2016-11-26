Nov. 26 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 23

2:36 p.m.: Alando E. Harker, 38, address unknown, was arrested near the intersection of East Fifth Street and South New York Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Nov. 25

Kenkori L. Grant, 34, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection South Brown Avenue and East 14th Street on charges of driving with a revoked license, resisting/interfering with an officer trying to deliver an arrest warrant and exceeding the speed limit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 24

6 a.m.: Julio C. Rebollar, 24, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and failure to display valid license plate.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

