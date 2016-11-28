This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 21

5:56 p.m.: Marilee E. Davis, 61, of the 2500 block of Maplewood Lane in Sedalia, was arrested in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing by shoplifting.

3:41 p.m.: Jacob Daniel Eaton, 18, of Cole Camp, was issued a summons to appear in court in the 2400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Nov. 25

9:33 a.m.: Rebecca D. Crumb, 30, of the 400 block of East Sixth Street in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Quincy Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard, on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

8:56 p.m.: Fernando Contreras, 33, of the 700 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident and identity theft in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue after allegedly crashing into two parked cars. He reportedly attempted to leave the scene, but was restrained by a witness until police arrived.

Nov. 26

8:21 a.m.: Mark A. Brown, 51, of the 600 block of South State Fair Boulevard in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and West 32nd Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

6:59 p.m.: Joshua E. Hatami, 26, of Kansas City, Missouri, was issued a summons to appear in court near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Lamine Avenue following a traffic stop on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7:41 p.m.: Susan A. Sweeney, 37, of the 500 block of West 36th Street in Sedalia, was taken into protective custody for public intoxication in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard following a disturbance at the business.

8:23 p.m.: Melvin Leon Jones, 41, address unknown, was arrested near the intersection of South Boonville Street and North Watson Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Nov. 27

12:17 a.m.: Jermano Rios Ramos, 27, address unknown, was arrested near the intersection of South State Fair Boulevard and West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a driver license.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Nov. 27

3:24 a.m.: Samuel Phillip Van Horn, of Gilson, Illinois, was arrested on 18th Street on charges of felony driving with a suspended or revoked license, felony resisting arrest, failure to stop at a stop sign, careless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and an outstanding warrant out of Boone County after deputies attempted to stop a 1988 Ford Mustang for running a stop sign near the intersection of Warren Avenue and 16th Street. Van Horn failed to stop and continued down Warren Avenue at a high rate of speed. With deputies in pursuit, Van Horn then turned left onto 18th Street and continued until his vehicle became disabled. He was taken into custody by deputies with assistance from officers from the Sedalia Police Department and the Sedalia K-9 Unit.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 26

2:15 a.m.: Katie J. Sanchez, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

10:36 p.m.: Kenneth L. Berryman, 38, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of felony resisting arrest, felony driving while revoked, speeding, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, failure to display valid plates, no insurance, failure to signal, failure to stop at a stop sign, no motorcycle endorsement, and failure to wear a DOT approved helmet.

11:35 p.m.: Judy L. Haywood, 56, of Pittsburgh, Texas, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.

Nov. 27

12:20 a.m.: April M. Ellison, 44, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated, no insurance, speeding and failure to drive in the right lane.

7:30 a.m.: Emilio A. Diaz, 26, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

