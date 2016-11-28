Nov. 29 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 25

3:27 p.m.: Juan E. Us Pacheco, 29, of Park Avenue, and Juan Y. Aguare, 38, of the 700 block of Wilkerson Avenue, were both issued a municipal court summons in the 3100 block of South Limit Avenue for open alcohol container. An officer responded to a vehicle accident at the intersection of West 32nd Street and South Limit Avenue and made contact with a driver and passenger. Several open containers of alcohol were found inside the vehicle.

Nov. 26

1:41 p.m.: Jose A. Alarcon, 40, of the 800 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested in the 300 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Incidents

Nov. 21

11 a.m.: A victim reported a suspect pointed a gun at them in the 1600 block of East Sixth Street. After officers cleared the area, they spoke with witnesses. Through those interviews, one suspect was identified and charges have been submitted to the Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney.

2:43 p.m.: An officer responded to Smith-Cotton High School to speak with a 16-year-old who said they were assaulted by a family member.

Nov. 26

8:53 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 100 block of East Broadway Boulevard.

Nov. 27

2:49 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of Kay and Herald avenues.

3:32 p.m.: A female victim reported she was at Liberty Park and was jumped by five unknown females. She had injuries and was going to Bothwell Regional Health Center. She said the suspects also stole her glasses and baseball hat.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 26

11:51 a.m.: Hannah Hoxworth, 18, of Versailles, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. She was released with a summons.

Nov. 27

2:10 a.m.: Anthony W. Gerloff, 55, of California, Missouri, was arrested in Moniteau County on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-25.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke