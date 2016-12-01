Dec. 1 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 30

8:17 a.m.: Brett David Marler Norton, 24, of the 1600 block of South Osage Avenue, was arrested in the 1400 block of South Ohio Avenue on charges of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and an active Pettis County warrant. Officers in the area of West 16th Street and South Osage Avenue recognized a male coming out of a nearby residence who had an active warrant. When they attempted to make contact, he fled on foot. Officers pursued him and he was eventually taken into custody without incident. A search revealed Norton was in possession of methamphetamine. The active warrant, with a $250,000 bond, was for tampering with a motor vehicle.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Nov. 30

11:13 a.m.: Tylor J. Sayers, 20, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street Road and Curry Drive on a charge of property damage.

Incidents

Nov. 29

5:21 a.m.: Unlawful use of a firearm and domestic assault were reported in the 21000 block of state Route F in Sedalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Nov. 29

1:33 p.m.: Holly R. Whited, 24, of Kansas City, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), felony possession of marijuana, driving with a revoked license, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

4:25 p.m.: Elizabeth A. Siefkas, 52, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

Nov. 30

1:15 a.m.: Maria R. Spino, 31, of Independence, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

