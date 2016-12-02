Dec. 2 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 29

12:09 a.m.: Racheal C. York, 40, of the 2300 block of East 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Arlington Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with improper lane usage. While the officer was obtaining information from the driver, he detected an odor of intoxicants coming from within the vehicle. The driver completed field sobriety tests, which she performed poorly. Once transported to the SPD station, she provided a breath sample above the legal .08 limit.

Incidents

Nov. 27

9:16 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 1400 block of South Sneed Avenue.

Nov. 29

12:07 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 900 block of West Fifth Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 1

12:40 a.m.: Gerardo Madrigal Menchaca, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of no valid license, no insurance, no valid registration and no seat belt.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

