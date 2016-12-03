Dec. 3 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Nov. 30

7:16 p.m.: James Marion Curd, 23, no address given, was arrested near the intersection of West 10th Street and South Missouri Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:30 p.m.: Jesse R. Roberts, 23, no address given, was arrested in the 2700 block of Wild Rose Lane on a charge of first degree trespassing. An officer responded to a report of trespassing and upon arrival the suspect was still on the property.

Dec. 1

4 p.m.: Tucker R. Smith, 18, of Fenton, was issued a municipal court summons near the intersection of Brianna and Thompson boulevards for possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with expired registration. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. He asked the driver to hand him the marijuana and the driver pulled out a small baggie containing a green leafy substance.

Incidents

Nov. 30

1:25 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. A white truck allegedly struck another vehicle.

Dec. 1

4:31 p.m.: Two suspects reportedly stole $300 worth of merchandise from a business in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue. The suspects drove to a nearby business and entered. Once they came back to their vehicle and started to drive away, an officer conducted a traffic stop, but once he approached the vehicle, they fled the area. The officer initiated a pursuit and terminated it because he got the license plate number, and traffic was congested. Both suspects have been identified.

5:31 p.m.: An assault was reported at a business in the 300 block of South Lamine Avenue. The victim claimed the suspect was in her vehicle when he threatened to harm her.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 1

7:01 p.m.: Raymond W. Smith, 22, of Washington, Missouri, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

