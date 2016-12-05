Dec. 5 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 2

3:44 p.m.: Daniel H. Thompson, 42, of Portland, Oregon, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of felony possession of marijuana.

7:10 p.m.: Michael D. Stewart, 37, of Sugar Creek, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

11:26 p.m.: Jeremy K. Smith, 25, of Gilliam, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of assault.

Dec. 3

1:08 a.m.: Michael L. Taylor, 45, of Sedalia, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of driving with a revoked license and speeding.

2:19 a.m.: Kati N. Kelly, 28, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

2:20 a.m.: Sara N. Montgomery, 21, of New Franklin, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to stop at a stop light.

2:43 a.m.: Luke A. Simmons, 29, of Max Creek, was arrested in Benton County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

12:21 p.m.: Roy W. Farmer, 29, of High Point, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

7:20 p.m.: Gerry W. Ford, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

8:20 p.m.: Matthew K. Chiles, 36, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no seat belt.

10:25 p.m.: David W. Barnum, 57, of Warsaw, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain right half of road.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-7.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke