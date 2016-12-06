Dec. 6 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 1

9:53 p.m.: Carlos Alberto Cazares, 23, of the 700 block of East 11th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South Babcock Avenue on a charge of operator’s license required.

Dec. 4

11:31 p.m.: Sean S. Burke, 45, no address given, was arrested in the 300 block of East Seventh Street on a charge of third degree assault on a law enforcement officer. An officer saw a man who appeared to be messing with storage units. The man was highly agitated and through the interaction he made comments that led the officer to believe he was a danger to himself. He was arrested for protective custody and taken to the officer’s vehicle, but the man resisted by stiffening up. He was then placed into a restraint system. Once at the Pettis County Jail, the man bit an officer when the restraint was being taken off.

Incidents

Dec. 2

10:10 a.m.: A victim reported her vehicle’s driver’s side tires were both cut while it was parked overnight in a business parking lot in the 3400 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

11:22 a.m.: $2,400 worth of unspecified items were reported stolen from a residence in the 900 block of South Missouri Avenue.

7:10 p.m.: A suspect was arrested for burglary when it was discovered he had been staying in a hotel in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard for four days without paying and without the hotel’s knowledge.

Dec. 3

2:05 p.m.: Ten iPhone 7s, valued at $5,500, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Dec. 4

8:50 p.m.: A black 2000 Volkswagon Jetta with yellow stripes from the hood to the trunk was reported stolen from a business parking lot in the 3400 block of Broadway Boulevard.

Dec. 5

4:01 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and East Fourth Street.

7:32 a.m.: A woman in the 600 block of East 16th Street reported she recently discovered inappropriate conversations between her minor child and another individual online.

9:24 a.m.: A John Deere ATV was reported stolen between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning from the parking lot of a business in the 2200 block of South Limit Avenue. Two poles that block off the parking lot were damaged and the suspects also stole a battery from a tractor.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Dec. 2

5:10 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Washington Avenue in La Monte.

Dec. 5

11:52 a.m.: A burglary was reported in the 4200 block of West Main Street in the Sunset Trailer Park. Deputies talked with the on-site manager who said $155 worth of items were stolen from one of the vacant trailers.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 4

1:20 p.m.: Allie J. Wirts, 25, of California, Missouri, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

