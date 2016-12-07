Dec. 7 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Dec. 5

6:29 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported involving a vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 500 block of West Sixth Street. Contact was made with the owner of the suspect vehicle. The brother of the owner was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. Charges are being submitted for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

