Dec. 8 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 6

2:22 p.m.: David James Dotson, 18, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and third degree assault. Officers responded to the area of East Fifth Street and South Marvin Avenue for a report of a fight involving a gun. A vehicle leaving the area was determined to be occupied by subjects involved in the fight and a vehicle stop was conducted in front of Woods Supermarket, which resulted in the occupants being detained at gunpoint by multiple officers. After further investigation, it was determined Dotson had pointed a gun at two male victims. Dotson was located at the Pettis County Courthouse where the gun was recovered from his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 6

5:36 p.m.: Shannon L. Riley, 37, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of failure to drive on the right half of the road, driving with a suspended license and driving while intoxicated.

Dec. 7

7:55 a.m.: Todd B. Walden, 46, of Columbia, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving with a revoked license, speeding and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

