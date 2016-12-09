Dec. 9 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 6

6:46 p.m.: Ethan L. Stout, 18, of Hughesville, was issued a municipal court summons in the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue for possession of marijuana. Bruce D. Revels, 40, of the 1200 block of South Limit Avenue, was issued a municipal court summons at his residence for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer responded to a report of subjects smoking in a hotel room. Investigation revealed one was in possession of drug paraphernalia while the other was in possession of marijuana.

9:14 p.m.: Justin William Sei, 25, of the 400 block of East 17th Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of an assault in progress. They spoke to the subjects involved. Investigation revealed the suspect assaulted a female by putting her in a state of apprehension for her safety and threatening physical violence.

9:21 p.m.: Alex J. McKay, 27, of the 400 block of Buckner Court, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. A one-gallon bottle of alcohol, valued at $27.99, was reported stolen from a business. The suspect walked out the door but was confronted by a Loss Prevention employee. The suspect handed the bottle back but refused to cooperate further and left the area. SPD officers located him shortly after near the Katy Depot.

Dec. 7

9:07 a.m.: Jackie D. Gresham, 33, of the 300 block of North Prospect Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Fifth Street and South Limit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

4:46 p.m.: Elijah Amari Nash, 20, of the 100 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested in the 2400 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon. An officer was in the area of West Third Street and State Fair Boulevard when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for failure to use a turn signal. He could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search yielded a handgun, which was run through SPD dispatch and found to be stolen. The individual who claimed the gun belonged to him was arrested.

Dec. 8

11:34 p.m.: John G. Fizer, 27, of Cole Camp, was arrested in the 2600 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. An officer performed a subject check on a person and vehicle parked in a business parking lot after the business was closed. After a computer check on the man, SPD dispatch confirmed he had two Pettis County warrants with a total bond of $300. While searching him, the officer located methamphetamine in the man’s front pocket.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 8

1:02 a.m.: Kristofer J. Westphal, 38, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving the wrong direction on a divided highway.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

