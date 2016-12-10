Dec. 10 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 8

3:23 p.m.: Candace R. Durland, 40, of Warsaw, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and Plaza Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Dec. 9

2:20 a.m.: Paul C. Williams Sr., 40, of the 2700 block of East 12th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 12th Street and South Marshall Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license, identity theft and resisting arrest. A traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle with a defective license plate light. The driver did not have any identification on him. The information he provided didn’t match the information when a computer check was completed. The driver was identified as a subject who had a suspended license and multiple warrants for his arrest ($50,000 bond from Cooper County, no bond from St. Louis County and $90.50 from Sedalia.. When he was informed he was under arrest he took off running. He was caught a short time later.

10:25 a.m.: Tannah T. McCracken, 30, of Warrensburg, was issued a municipal court summons in the 200 block of West Second Street for stealing. A business in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue reported a theft Aug. 22 of $42 worth of merchandise. The suspect was identified Dec. 9 and she admitted to stealing the items.

Incidents

Dec. 8

4:12 p.m.: A residence was reported burglarized in the 2500 block of East Seventh Street.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 8

10:19 p.m.: Ezra M. Feece, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested in Benton County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-21.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke