This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 10

8:23 a.m.: Alex T. Brown, 40, of the Cape Girardeau, was arrested in the 600 block of East 14th Street on a charge of assault on a law enforcement officer in the thrid degree.

8:44 p.m.: Roberto Jaimie Perez Rodriguez, 40, of the 900 block of East 13th Street in Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of West 17th Street and South Moniteau Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Pettis County Sheriif’s Office

Arrests

Dec. 10

5:25 a.m. Matthew Raymond Fischer of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard in Sedalia was arrested on an active Pettis County warrant and a charge of resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 11

1:46 a.m.: Briona J. Morrow, 23, of Florissant, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

12:17 p.m.: Jeremiah D. Lomax, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of felony stealing.

Dec. 10

1: 40 a.m.: Alexandra M. Schmick, 24, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and no seat belt.

1:52 a.m.: Cassandra A. Burns, 44, of Holden, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

11:54 p.m.: AK K. Fred, 30, of Marshall, was arrested in Saline County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated, felony driving while revoked and speeding.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

