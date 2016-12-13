Dec. 13 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 11

2:44 a.m.: Victor E. Gonzales Castros, 24, of the 1300 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested at his residence on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and first degree property damage. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance and a vehicle accident. Investigation revealed a male, while intoxicated, left the residence and intentionally backed into a parked vehicle owned by the female victim.

Dec. 12

2:21 a.m.: Rebecca Ruth Alarcon, 38, of the 800 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested in the 800 block of West Seventh Street on a charge of second degree domestic assault. A male and female were involved in a disturbance. During the investigation it was determined that during the altercation the male was assaulted by the female.

3:58 a.m.: Rodney Allen Lowe, 44, of the 500 block of West Third Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. The female victim said there was an ongoing argument between the victim and suspect and that the suspect threw an item that hit the female in the back of the head.

Incidents

Nov. 30

1:25 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. The suspect vehicle is described as a white truck.

Dec. 10

8:50 p.m.: An officer on patrol saw a vehicle with no license plate light and recognized the driver as having a revoked license. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. It left the city limits near Cedar and Griessen Road, so the pursuit was terminated. A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy later located the vehicle on the Katy Trail near Griessen Road, but the suspect was gone. The vehicle’s owner called SPD and said it had been taken by a known driver who did not have permission. The vehicle is considered a stolen vehicle.

Dec. 11

12:49 p.m.: A female victim reported that while walking in Liberty Park a male suspect approached her and exposed his genitals to her. He left the area in a burgundy SUV.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 10

8:41 a.m.: Gemini T. Heisserer, 23, of California, Missouri, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of driving with a suspended license, no insurance and no seat belt.

Dec. 11

2:15 a.m.: Kathryn M. Gibbs, 28, of Stover, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of driving while intoxicated and two counts of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.

1:25 p.m.: Mathew S. Wood, 56, of Tipton, was arrested in Morgan County on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of license plates of another person.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

