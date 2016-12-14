Dec. 14 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 10

3:51 p.m.: Miguel B. Tiquiram, 26, of the 1400 block of South Park Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of East Boonville Street and North Engineer Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 12

9:07 a.m.: Charles O. Chadwick, 22, of the 100 block of East Boonville Avenue, was arrested at his residence on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer responded to a report of found property. He made contact with the suspect and the property was returned. A search through communications revealed the man had a Pettis County warrant. He was arrested and a probable cause search found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 13

1:32 a.m.: Heather M. Miller, 38, of the 29000 block of state Route HH, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Engineer Avenue on a charge of third degree domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a physical disturbance in a vehicle outside a residence.

Incidents

Dec. 6

7:05 a.m.: A burglary was reported at a business in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard. A witness saw a male break the front door and go inside. The witness said the man was only inside for a minute or two before leaving the business with his hands full of something. An employee said around $700 in cash was missing and the cash register was damaged.

Dec. 9

12:53 p.m.: A woman reported her mother, who lives in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street, was scammed out of $10,000 when she was tricked into writing two checks. An officer spoke with the victim, who provided the same information. The incident was reported to the Elderly Services Hotline.

11:49 p.m.: A driver was traveling west on Broadway Boulevard under the Katy Trail overpass when he saw something black hit the passenger side of his semi-truck’s cab and windshield. A tall, skinny traffic cone matching the damage to the vehicle was found under the underpass.

Dec. 11

7:55 a.m.: An unknown person reportedly stole two Christmas light projectors from the front yards of two residences in the 1500 block of South Barrett Avenue.

10:49 a.m.: An iPad, valued at $800, and 15 packages of cigars, valued at $20, were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3600 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The iPad sent a signal from two different locations. The residences were searched, but nothing was found.

11:41 a.m.: A subject reportedly entered an unlocked vehicle parked in an apartment parking lot in the 3100 block of Brianna Boulevard and stole a wallet.

2:14 p.m.: A resident at the victim’s residence reportedly stole items and damaged the house in the 200 block of East Jackson Street. The victim estimated the loss at $2,000.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 12

6:20 p.m.: Larry R. Nolting, 62, of Versailles, was arrested in Benton County on charges of driving while intoxicated and no seat belt.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

