Dec. 15 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Nov. 30

7:21 p.m.: A female reported she was sexually assaulted as a juvenile several years ago while living in the 500 block of West Pettis Street. The suspect was an adult at the time of the alleged incident.

Dec. 13

9:04 p.m.: A subject reportedly kicked in the back door of a residence in the 1700 block of South Moniteau Avenue and stole multiple items valued at $790.

12:59 p.m.: An officer responded to Smith-Cotton High School with the Children’s Division to talk with a victim who reported a sexual misconduct complaint.

2:32 p.m.: An officer responded to the 500 block of South State Fair Boulevard with the Children’s Division for possible sexual abuse involving a child.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 12

3:29 p.m.: Austin M. Kelly, 20, of Latham, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

3:35 p.m.: Matthew L. Burns, 22, of New Bloomfield, was arrested in Moniteau County on a charge of possession of up to 35 grams of marijuana.

Dec. 13

10:46 p.m.: Courtney L. Williams, 24, of Gravois Mills, was arrested in Moniteau County on charges of first degree tampering with a vehicle, speeding, failure to display valid license plates and no seat belt.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

