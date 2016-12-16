Dec. 16 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Dec. 13

8:46 p.m.: Dalton Wright, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 1200 block of South Massachusetts Avenue on charges of second degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cordell E. Edmunds, of Leeton, was arrested on charges of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 14

12:53 p.m.: Jaylin Freeman, of Lee’s Summit, was arrested at State Fair Community College on a charge of trespassing.

Incidents

Dec. 13

8:27 p.m.: Property damage was reported in the 33000 block of Welliver Road in Sedalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 14

6:48 p.m.: Michael J. Horning, 48, of Leeton, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

