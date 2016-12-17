Dec. 17 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 11

3:56 p.m.: Stephen Edward Lindsey Jr., 42, of the 800 block of East 10th Street, was arrested in the 1500 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of stealing and second degree property damage. A business reported an unknown person shattered the south personnel door and stole money from the manager’s office. The suspect was later identified, and the money was recovered and returned.

Dec. 13

11 a.m.: Tyler Kenneth Dake, 27, of the 22000 block of Boulbin Road, was arrested near the intersection of North Ohio Avenue and East Morgan Street on charges of driving while intoxicated (drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license. A traffic stop was conducted for a speeding vehicle. The officer made contact with the driver and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol. The driver was taken to the SPD station to conduct standard field sobriety tests, which he performed poorly.

10:15 p.m.: Jarod E. Elliott, 35, of the 500 block of Sunset Drive, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Missouri Avenue on a charge of driving while intoxicated (drugs). A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with improper lane usage and disobeying a stop sign. The officer made contact with the driver and suspected him of being in a drugged or intoxicated condition. Once a backup officer arrived, the first officer had the driver perform standard field sobriety test, which he performed poorly. He was taken to the SPD station, where he admitted to taking medication but said he had not been drinking. He provided a breath and blood sample.

Dec. 14

9:46 a.m.: Christina L. Fulton, 31, of the 200 block of Scott Joplin Court, was arrested near the intersection of Scott Joplin Court and West Saline Street on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

9:52 a.m.: Aaron D. Welch, 21, of the 1200 block of Spring Street, was issued a municipal court summons at his residence for assault. A female reported she was assaulted by the father of her child. She had no visible injuries and did not need medical treatment.

9:53 p.m.: Cody Christian Paxton, 24, no address given, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. An officer made contact with a subject outside a business and learned he had a probation violation warrant. During a search of the subject, the officer found three packages of socks, which an employee indicated were stolen.

Dec. 15

11:35 a.m.: Kelly R. Powen, 52, of the 27000 block of Greissen Road, was arrested near the intersection of East Seventh Street and South Summit Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:48 p.m.: Jorge L. Marcos, 18, of the 400 block of Wilkerson Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South State Fair Boulevard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 16

4:49 a.m.: Rishaud Thomas Staten, 19, of the 500 block of Henry Street, was arrested near the intersection of West Fourth Street and South Missouri Avenue on charges of distributing/manufacturing opium or cocaine or other derivative, second degree drug trafficking, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid license. An officer conducted a vehicle check and found a subject passed out in the driver’s seat. A search found drugs and drug paraphernalia on the subject.

Incidents

Dec. 9

10:44 a.m.: An employee reported finding a baggie containing a white crystal substance Dec. 8 in the women’s changing room at a business in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue. The employee said earlier that day a 14-year-old or 15-year-old girl tried on dresses at the business, and after she left the baggie was left in the changing room. The baggie was taken by an officer to the SPD station, where it tested for methamphetamine. It contained 1.1 grams.

Dec. 12

9:32 p.m.: An assault was reported at a business in the 600 block of South Limit Avenue. The victim, who refused medical treatment, said the suspect arrived at the business, walked over and assaulted her. A possible suspect has been identified.

Dec. 13

5:55 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue.

Dec. 16

10:20 a.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West Third Street and South Harrison Avenue.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

