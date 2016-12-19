Dec. 19 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 16

11:26 a.m.: Rhonda L. Slack, 43, and Michael E. Slack, 41, both of the 600 block of West Fourth Street, were both arrested in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. Officers responded to a report of two shoplifters at a business. When they arrived, the two suspects were exiting the building. They made contact with the suspects, who were escorted to the business’ office. Concealed merchandise was recovered from both suspects.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 17

12:45 a.m.: Melissa A. Collins, 33, of Osceola, was arrested in Henry County on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, expired registration and no insurance.

1:14 a.m.: Andrea L. Watring, 35, of Blackwater, was arrested in Pettis County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Dec. 18

1:09 a.m.: Kristian B. Lockridge, 25, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

3:10 a.m.: Fred Hunly, 22, of La Monte, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

