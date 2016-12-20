Dec. 20 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 15

7:46 p.m.: Michael J. Roper, 20, of the 500 block of West Seventh Street, was arrested in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard on a charge of stealing. A shoplifter was apprehended at a business by Asset Protection. The employee told the officer the suspect allegedly stole a bottle of alcohol, valued at $15.39.

Dec. 16

1:10 a.m.: Michael A. Groves, 30, of Warsaw, was arrested near the intersection of South Limit Avenue and Tiger Pride Boulevard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

7:24 p.m.: Clourisa Ann Standley, 26, of Camdenton, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Osage Avenue on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle failing to yield to the right of way. An information check showed she had a no-bond probation violation warrant from Camden County. She was taken into custody and a search found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

10:15 p.m.: Jason J. Harvey, 22, of the 900 block of Westwood Drive, was arrested near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Grand Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated, second degree assault (vehicular injury), operating a vehicle without a valid license and leaving the scene of an accident. An officer responded to a vehicle accident. One driver said they were rear-ended and the other driver left the scene. The other driver was later located.

Dec. 18

7:53 a.m.: Scorpio D. Hernton, 35, of the 2300 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested at his residence on charges of driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest and speeding. A traffic stop was conducted for speeding.

Incidents

Dec. 15

8:46 p.m.: A tire was reported slashed on a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

Dec. 16

6:38 p.m.: $1,305 in cash was reported stolen from a purse in the 1700 block of West 16th Street.

Dec. 17

4:44 p.m.: A vehicle’s driver’s side mirror was reported broken in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard.

Dec. 18

1:05 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in a business parking lot in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard. A witness obtained suspect vehicle information. The driver was located and identified as a juvenile with a permit. A juvenile referral for leaving the scene of an accident was completed and sent to the Pettis County Juvenile Office.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Dec. 17

3:07 a.m.: Lashanta Nakia Potts, of Grandview, was arrested in the 1300 block of East Boonville Road on charges of driving while intoxicated, no seat belt, failure to display a front license plate and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Dec. 18

1:50 a.m.: Shannon A. Threatt, of Marshall, was arrested in the 3000 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of no seat belt, failure to display valid license plates, no proof of insurance, speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Incidents

Dec. 18

1:26 p.m.: A trailer was reported damaged in the 400 block of North Main Street in Green Ridge, caused by a hit-and-run vehicle that slid off the road sometime overnight.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-37.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke