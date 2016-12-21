Dec. 21 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 18

10:10 p.m.: Heather D. Graff, 40, of Odessa, was arrested in the 1700 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a county jail and possession of drug paraphernalia. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with no license plates. Dispatch advised the officer the driver had a suspended license and a Failure to Appear warrant from Warrensburg. The driver was arrested and taken to the Pettis County Jail. While being searched at the jail, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found.

Incidents

Dec. 16

11:31 p.m.: A business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard reported a theft by a male and female suspect. The male and female allegedly tried to push a shopping cart full of items out of the store without paying. An inventory of the cart found 119 items valued at $837.91. The male was taken into custody for a probation and parole warrant. The female was released pending further review of store video and staff members.

Dec. 17

3:55 p.m.: A victim in the 2300 block of East Broadway Boulevard reported checks were forged from an account without permission.

Dec. 18

3:30 p.m.: A victim reported someone used her keys and took her black 2008 Dodge Avenger, valued at $7,000, in the 400 block of Dal Whi Mo Court.

4:44 p.m.: A dog was reported stolen in the 1000 block of East Ninth Street.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

