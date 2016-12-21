Dec. 22 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 19

7:52 p.m.: Bailey Austeen Adams, 19, of Smithton, was arrested in the 1800 block of South Ingram Avenue on a charge of stealing. Officers had responded to the 800 block of East Seventh Street where a female victim reported she had left her wallet in a friend’s vehicle. The suspect contacted her and told her the wallet was left at a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street.

Dec. 20

10:15 p.m.: Daniel Sergeyevich Gamayunov, 18, of Mora, was arrested in the 2400 block of South Limit Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor and careless driving. A traffic stop was conducted for a careless and imprudent driver. The area of 16th Street and State Fair Boulevard was blocked with emergency vehicles due to a stalled vehicle. The suspect vehicle sped by emergency personnel while speeding, endangering those in the area. An officer made contact with the driver and noticed an odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. Investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated.

Incidents

Dec. 20

10:40 a.m.: A suspect cashed a forged check for $306.17 at a business in the 700 block of East Broadway Boulevard. Charges of forgery and stealing have been submitted.

Dec. 21

1:43 p.m.: A female reported she left her purse in a shopping cart at a business in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard but didn’t realize it was missing until she was home in a different city. She said she checked with the store staff, but they said the purse was gone. It is described as a medium-sized leopard-print purse, valued at $60, containing a driver’s license, deactivated debit and credit card, Social Security card, insurance supplement card and $250 in cash.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Dec. 12

1:26 a.m.: Deputies took a report of marijuana in the Pettis County Jail.

Dec. 21

12:18 a.m.: A non-injury single-vehicle accident involving a deer was reported on Yeater Road near Oak Grove Lane in Sedalia.

1:02 p.m.: A victim in the 14000 block of state Route B in Green Ridge reported identity theft, as her personal information was compromised through a phone scam.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 20

10:24 p.m.: Russell R. Long, 28, of Sweet Springs, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

