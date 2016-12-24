Dec. 24 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Dec. 22

12:26 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center Emergency Department in reference to an assault in the parking lot at Smith-Cotton Junior High. The male victim said the suspect was with him playing basketball in the gym. As the victim was getting in his vehicle to leave, the suspect began assaulting him by kicking and punching him approximately eight times. The victim had a friend drive him to the hospital for treatment. There are two suspects.

2:28 p.m.: Tools and a laptop, combined value of $525, were reported stolen from a residence in the 1500 block of South Harrison Avenue. A possible suspect has been identified but not located.

8:25 p.m.: The passenger side of a vehicle in the Amtrak Station parking lot was reportedly spray-painted blue with the words “SSLC CRIP GANG.”

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Dec. 22

11:44 p.m.: Cody J. Copas, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of Main Street and Oak Grove Lane in Sedalia on charges of driving while intoxicated. possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no seat belt, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to signal.

Incidents

Dec. 22

12:58 p.m.: The back glass of a truck was reported broken out overnight in the 30000 block of Ball Road in Sedalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 22

6:45 p.m.: Bernard M. Mayberry, 32, of Kansas City, was arrested in Henry County on a charge of felony possession of marijuana.

11:25 p.m.: Catherine M. Keltner, 32, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

