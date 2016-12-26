This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Dec. 20

12: 38 p.m.: Charnita L. Ward-Cooper, 37, of Sedalia of the 1200 block of South Ohio Street was arrested near the intersection of South Park Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

4:27 p.m.: Carol N. Justus, 27, of Windsor, was arrested in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard on charges of burglary in the first degree and stealing by shoplifting.

4:23 p.m.: Maria Rubio, 35, of the 600 block of West 11th Street was issued a summons to appear in court on a noise violation from a party at her residence in the 600 block of 11th Street.

Dec. 23

12:33 a.m.: Emery Lindsey, 27, of La Monte, was arrested near the intersection of East 15th Street and South Lafayette Avenue on charges of driving with a revoked license, felony resisting arrest/interfering with a police officer, an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear in court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear following a pursuit. An officer conducted a traffic stop of Lindsey at the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Barrett Avenue. Lindsey allegedly sped away after the traffic stop and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended near the intersection of South Broadway Boulevard and East 15th Street. A passenger, Stephen E. Lindsey, 42 of the 800 block of East 10th Street in Sedalia, was also arrested on charges of felony resisting arrest, possession of dangerous non-narcotic drugs, concealing a controlled substance in the county jail, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 24

Megan M. Hopkins, 22, of Raytown, was arrested on charges of Driving while intoxicated and failure to obey a traffic control device.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

— Compiled by Tim Epperson