This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Dec. 24

2:42 a.m.: Harvard Townsend, 59, of Sedalia, on a charge of domestic assault in the third degree.

9:34 p.m.: James Marlin Curd, 23, of the 600 block of West Third Street in Sedalia, was issued a summons in the 1400 block of Limit Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop.

11:41 p.m.: Tyler Kenneth Dake, age unknown, of the 22000 Boulbin Road in Sedalia, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license and unlawful possession of a concealable weapon.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 25

Deputies took a report of a burglary of several items, including two kicker comp sub woofers, one California King amplifier, one cordless drill and a Mitsubishi flat screen TV with a combined value of $1.825 in the 35000 block of Highway U.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 25

11:32 a.m.: Brian L. Wilson, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, no proof of insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

