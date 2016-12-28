Dec. 28 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Incidents

Dec. 20

1:59 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported in the 3100 block of West Broadway Boulevard. A witness saw a suspect vehicle hit a support beam that holds up the awning to the shopping center.

3:25 p.m.: Two unknown subjects took about $2,000 worth of merchandise from a business in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue and left the store without paying. An employee made contact with them and recovered some of the merchandise. The subjects then drove off with the remaining merchandise.

Dec. 24

9:24 a.m.: A victim reported he had two packages delivered to his residence’s front porch in the 2400 block of West First Street. He said he left for about an hour and when he returned, one of the packages, valued at $600, was missing.

Dec. 26

10:02 a.m.: A domestic disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of South Ohio Avenue. The suspect fled the area before officer arrival. The victim was taken by a family member to Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 26

7:40 p.m.: Jeri M. Harvey, 31, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

