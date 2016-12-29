Dec. 29 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 27

2:15 p.m.: Steven Joseph Smith, 49, of the 1300 block of East Broadway Boulevard, was arrested at his residence on a charge of third degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. The victim said the suspect punched the victim in the face.

8:54 p.m.: Leah F. Ferolito, 32, of the 900 block of West 14th Street, was arrested at her residence on a charge of second degree domestic assault. A victim said the suspect choked him and attempted to hit him with a meat tenderizer.

Dec. 28

12:36 a.m.: Ronald A. Watson Jr., 27, of the 500 block of East Fourth Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of driving with a revoked license. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance and made contact with people who said two brothers were having an argument. One left on foot and the other left by vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was found to have a revoked license. The other man, Christopher A. Watson, 30, of Boonville, was taken in for safe keeping due to a high level of intoxication.

Incidents

Dec. 15

1 p.m.: Child Safe of Central Missouri notified SPD of an interview at their facility regarding a possible sexual assault that occurred eight or nine years ago in Sedalia. The victim was a juvenile and the suspect was believed to be an adult.

Dec. 27

7:44 a.m.: Multiple tools, valued at more than $1,000, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Main Street.

12:37 p.m.: Two batteries, valued at $348.33, were reported stolen from a semi-truck at a business in the 100 block of North Harding Avenue over the holiday weekend.

5:10 p.m.: A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported near the intersection of West Sixth Street and South Ohio Avenue.

9:02 p.m.: Someone reportedly made fake business checks for a business in the 3500 block of West Broadway Boulevard and cashed them at a business in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard as payroll checks. Two were cashed Dec. 17 and one was cashed Dec. 19 for a total of $966.08.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 27

4:26 p.m.: Andrea N. Gergovska, 31, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated (drugs), leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

