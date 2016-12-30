Dec. 30 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 28

8:35 p.m.: Shawn Bradley Bosworth, 34, of the 300 block of West 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of East 10th Street and South Ohio Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

Dec. 29

12:16 a.m.: Ryan Rodolfo Armenta, 26, of the 1000 block of East 10th Street, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and McDonald’s Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Incidents

Dec. 28

10:24 a.m.: The front glass door of a business in the 500 block of South Kentucky Avenue was reported spray-painted.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 29

1:42 a.m.: Sarah J. Hickman, 21, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

2:13 a.m.: Desiree A. Atkins, 52, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to stop at a stop light.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

