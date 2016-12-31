Dec. 31 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Dec. 28

2:22 p.m.: James V. Ingram, 36, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of second degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance. When he approached the door, he heard a female and child screaming inside. He pulled the door open and made entry. The male suspect admitted to causing marks on the female’s face and grabbing her around the neck.

Dec. 29

4:47 a.m.: Kevin Jamaal Bryant, 24, of the 600 block of South Moniteau Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West Sixth Street and South Moniteau Avenue on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

7:52 p.m.: Darell Lee Crain, 30, of the 1600 block of East Seventh Street, was issued a municipal court summons in the 400 block of West Cooper Street for stealing. A victim reported a Samsung tablet, valued at $50, was reported stolen from a residence. An officer spoke with the suspect, who was in possession of the stolen tablet. It was recovered and returned to the victim.

Incidents

Dec. 28

A 2011 gray Ford Escape, valued at $12,500, was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 1700 block of South Harrison Avenue. The owner said he lost the vehicle’s keys about two months ago.

Dec. 29

10:51 a.m.: A victim reported she heard glass breaking while sleeping in a residence in the 800 block of West Fourth Street. She found a rock under the Christmas tree and two windows were broken.

1:15 p.m.: A business in the 1500 block of South Limit Avenue reported someone cut the lock off the outside large freezer and stole $150 worth of consumable goods.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Dec. 26

5:20 p.m.: Jeffrey Lindenmeyer and Nicholas Lindenmeyer were arrested in the 1600 block of South Sneed Avenue for receiving stolen property from a reported theft that happened Dec. 24.

6 p.m.: Rodrigo Vazquez-Rodriguez was arrested in the 1000 block of South Main Street in La Monte on a charge of driving with a revoked license.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 29

8:23 p.m.: Cormelle S. Mitchell, 24, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), concealing a controlled substance at a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and excessive tint.

8:23 p.m.: Raashan G. James, 37, of Kansas City, was arrested in Saline County on charges of possession of a controlled substance (prescription pills), destruction of evidence, possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

10:34 p.m.: John H. McLennan, 21, of Holden, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and no valid license plates.

11:52 p.m.: Donna M. Adams, 51, of Columbia, was arrested in Saline County on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

