This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Dec. 31

3:17 p.m.: Kristy M. Kelley, 45, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a revoked license, careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and leaving the scene of an accident.

10:02 p.m.: James A. Hudson, 31, of Warrensburg, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

10:10 p.m.: Gerardo M. Ybarra, 36, of Marshall, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Jan. 1

1:25 a.m.: Brittney A. Barckley, 22, of Clinton, was arrested in Henry County on charges of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.

1:44 a.m.: Jose M. Castillo Sotello, 24, of Sedalia, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding.

2:42 a.m.: Joseph S. Sewell, 22, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and no valid license plates.

— Compiled by Tim Epperson

