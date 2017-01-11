Jan. 11 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

Jan. 9

7:38 a.m.: A mailbox was reported damaged overnight in the 200 block of East 32nd Street.

3:41 p.m.: A minor assault was reported in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 50.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 9

10:06 a.m.: Dustin M. Wharton, 35, of Chilhowee, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, failure to maintain the right half of the road, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no insurance, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-11.jpg

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke