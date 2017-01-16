Jan. 17 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 12

10:52 p.m.: Jonathan Willard Wirtz Jr., 27, of the 900 block of South Harrison Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 10th Street and South Harrison Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license. Travis M.H. Shepard, 26, of the 800 block of Ruth Ann Drive, was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. A traffic stop was conducted and it was found the driver had a suspended license. While the officer was speaking with the subjects in the vehicle, he smelled the odor of marijuana. The passenger was found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Jan. 13

12:49 a.m.: Timothy Paul Leary, 46, of the 2700 block of South Stewart Avenue, was arrested near the intersection of West 24th Street and South Stewart Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

11:47 a.m.: Ronald D. Barker, 60, of the 1400 block of Elm Hills Boulevard, was arrested near the intersection of West 16th Street and South Osage Avenue on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and Schedule II narcotic to be kept in its original container. An officer saw a subject in a vehicle and he ran the subject’s information through the computer, which confirmed the man had a $3,500 Pettis County warrant. The man was arrested and a search found pills and a methamphetamine pipe.

7:18 p.m.: Jason M. Quinlan, 43, of the 4000 block of South Lake Circle, was arrested in the 3800 block of East Broadway Boulevard on charges of driving with a suspended license, failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

10:08 p.m.: Cynthia R. Wilson, 17, of the 28000 block of McGee Road, was arrested in the 2900 block of East 16th Street on charges of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, license plates required, no proof of insurance and vehicles to be driven carefully. A traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle with improper registration near the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and South Montgomery Avenue. The officer activated his lights and siren, but the suspect vehicle did not stop and fled the area. The vehicle surpassed posted speed limits, drove through several stop signs and failed to signal. The vehicle eventually stopped in the 2900 block of East 16th Street.

Pettis County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jan. 12

12:32 p.m.: Dustin Ray Sattler was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Oak Street and West Lake Street in La Monte on charges of driving with a suspended license, failure to display valid license plates and no insurance.

Jan. 15

1:50 a.m.: Justin W. Nash, of Sedalia, was arrested in the 1600 block of South Engineer Avenue in Sedalia on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle with the Department of Revenue and no proof of insurance. He was also arrested for a $75 Windsor warrant.

Missouri State Highway Patrol

Arrests

Jan. 14

3:58 p.m.: Richard G. Conner, 37, of Sugar Creek, was arrested in Johnson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving with a revoked license.

11:25 p.m.: Beau A. Slaughter, 18, of Marshall, was arrested in Pettis County on charges of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.

Jan. 15

6:52 p.m.: Erica Y. Hoffman, 28, of Oak Grove, was arrested in Saline County on charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding and no insurance.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

