Jan. 18 Police Reports

This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.

Sedalia Police Department

Arrests

Jan. 12

5:23 p.m.: Walter C. Rogers, of the 1700 block of West Third Street, was issued a municipal court summons in the 3200 block of West Broadway Boulevard for shoplifting and property damage. A complainant at a business reported seeing the suspect attempting to leave the business without paying for a pair of coveralls. When stopped by the complainant, the suspect dropped the merchandise and left on foot. It was then discovered he had also damaged the security tag. Officers located the suspect.

Jan. 14

8:31 a.m.: Villiam A. Izoita, 19, of Hughesville, was arrested near the intersection of East 16th Street and South New York Avenue on charges of driving with a suspended license and speeding.

7:49 p.m.: Niko W. Wooldridge, 46, of Sedalia, was arrested near the intersection of East Ninth Street and South Wagner Avenue on charges of forgery, failure to register annually with the Department of Revenue, failure to maintain financial responsibility and operating a vehicle without a valid license. A traffic stop was conducted and during the investigation it was found the driver/owner had forged license plates.

Jan. 16

2:51 a.m.: Kevin Joseph Hontz, 27, of the 300 block of Ball Road, was arrested near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Engineer Avenue on a charge of driving with a suspended license.

6:11 p.m.: John R. Stansburg, 48, of the 3100 block of West 10th Street, was arrested at his residence on a charge of fourth degree domestic assault. An officer responded to a physical disturbance. A male victim said the suspect pushed him and threatened to kill him.

11:34 p.m.: Joyce A. VanHook, 48, of the 1800 block of South Grand Avenue, was arrested at her residence on a charge of fourth degree domestic assault. A male victim reported he had a verbal argument with the suspect for a couple hours. During the argument the suspect “smacked him” a couple times and flicked cigarette ashes into his eyes. The suspect admitted to the assault.

Incidents

Jan. 13

12:20 p.m.: A sex crime was reported in the 1800 block of South Park Avenue. A victim reported they were inappropriately touched by someone they know during a sleepover.

Jan. 15

10:42 p.m.: A vehicle parked in front of a residence in the 400 block of East Sixth Street reportedly had “SSLC CRIP” spray-painted in blue paint on the driver’s side. The driver’s side tires were also reported slashed. The total estimated damage is $700.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

